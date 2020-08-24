e-paper
Doctor jumps into Krishna river in Andhra, search operation underway

Doctor jumps into Krishna river in Andhra, search operation underway

The body of the doctor has not yet been found yet but search operation is underway.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
The doctor has been identified as Addepalli Srinivas, working as an assistant professor in GGH, Guntur.
The doctor has been identified as Addepalli Srinivas, working as an assistant professor in GGH, Guntur.(ANI)
         

One person allegedly jumped off the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada into the Krishna river on Sunday night, police said.

The body of the doctor has not yet been found yet but search operation is underway, they added.

He has been identified as Addepalli Srinivas, working as an assistant professor in GGH, Guntur.

“Before jumping, he left his ID card and phone on the barrage road. Passers-by who saw him jumping off informed the police. One town policeman had immediately rushed to the spot,” sub-inspector Srinivas Rao told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

