e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Doctor who treated Kalaburgi man tests positive, quarantined

Doctor who treated Kalaburgi man tests positive, quarantined

The doctor has been sent to an isolation ward and his family quarantined.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 03:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As two more people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 11, the government said it was planning to extend the statewide lockdown for the next week or two after reviewing the situation.
As two more people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 11, the government said it was planning to extend the statewide lockdown for the next week or two after reviewing the situation.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

A 63-year-old doctor who had treated the 76-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia and was the first Indian to die of the new coronavirus, also tested positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi Sharat B had said on Tuesday.

The doctor has been sent to an isolation ward and his family quarantined.

Meanwhile, as two more people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 11, the government said it was planning to extend the statewide lockdown for the next week or two after reviewing the situation.

Karnataka government has already announced closure of schools, colleges, universities, pubs, malls, theatres, sports stadiums and parks and barred the conduct of large conferences, meetings, weddings or temple fairs for a week until 21 March.

“We might have to extend the (statewide lockdown) for a further period if required, we will examine this over the weekend,” health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu told reporters.

The latest person to be confirmed as Covid-19 positive case is a 67-year-old resident of Bangalore who returned to the city from Dubai via Goa on March 9.

Sriramulu said the person has been at a designated isolation hospital since March 16 and that 21 high risk contacts, including his five family members, have been identified and were put under strict home quarantine.

tags
top news
Govt scales up kits, labs for coronavirus, but not tests
Govt scales up kits, labs for coronavirus, but not tests
Act like it’s war-time, says UK PM Boris Johnson on coronavirus
Act like it’s war-time, says UK PM Boris Johnson on coronavirus
Doctor who treated Kalaburgi man tests positive, quarantined
Doctor who treated Kalaburgi man tests positive, quarantined
More flights for Iran, Italy as over 250 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Islamic Republic
More flights for Iran, Italy as over 250 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Islamic Republic
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news