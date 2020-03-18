Doctor who treated Kalaburgi man tests positive, quarantined

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 03:55 IST

A 63-year-old doctor who had treated the 76-year-old man, who returned from Saudi Arabia and was the first Indian to die of the new coronavirus, also tested positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi Sharat B had said on Tuesday.

The doctor has been sent to an isolation ward and his family quarantined.

Meanwhile, as two more people were tested positive for novel coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 11, the government said it was planning to extend the statewide lockdown for the next week or two after reviewing the situation.

Karnataka government has already announced closure of schools, colleges, universities, pubs, malls, theatres, sports stadiums and parks and barred the conduct of large conferences, meetings, weddings or temple fairs for a week until 21 March.

“We might have to extend the (statewide lockdown) for a further period if required, we will examine this over the weekend,” health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu told reporters.

The latest person to be confirmed as Covid-19 positive case is a 67-year-old resident of Bangalore who returned to the city from Dubai via Goa on March 9.

Sriramulu said the person has been at a designated isolation hospital since March 16 and that 21 high risk contacts, including his five family members, have been identified and were put under strict home quarantine.