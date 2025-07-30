Kolkata, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asserted that doctors have played an important role in the nation's development, citing the eradication of many diseases, an increase in life expectancy and progress in the field of vaccination. Doctors played important role in nation's development: Murmu

Murmu, while speaking at the first convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal, also hailed the contributions of the state's second chief minister, Dr B C Roy, who was a medical practitioner himself.

"Doctors, conscious of their social responsibilities, have played an important role in the development of the nation. The average life expectancy, which was only 32 years at the time of Independence, has now more than doubled to about 70 years. There has been extraordinary progress in the field of vaccination in the last few years," she said.

"Many diseases have been eradicated. For example, India was declared trachoma-free last year. But there are still many challenges in which young doctors will play a decisive role. Doctors have a bigger role than the government and other stakeholders in controlling health problems such as diabetes, heart ailments and obesity," she emphasised.

Highlighting the new changes taking place in the field of medical science every day, the President advised students to be lifelong learners and stay updated on new research and medical methods.

The President noted that the foundation stone of the planned city of Kalyani was laid by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who, during his long tenure as the chief minister of West Bengal, continued to serve patients free of cost.

She urged doctors to follow the example of Dr Roy of providing free medical services to the poor and the deprived.

Murmu urged the students, teachers and administrators of AIIMS-Kalyani to make a resolution to make it an institute of national pride.

The President told doctors to adopt such a healthy lifestyle which could be an example for common people to follow.

She said that most health problems, other than genetic manifestations, can be prevented or solved to a great extent through proper diet and lifestyle.

Apart from medicines, doctors should also give lifestyle-related advice to the people who come to them for treatment, Murmu said.

The President was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by Governor C V Ananda Bose, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

The convocation marked the graduation of the first MBBS batch of the institute, admitted in 2019, along with Post-Doctoral Certificate Course scholars.

A total of 48 MBBS students and nine PDCC students received their degrees.

"Today marks the auspicious commencement of the convocation tradition at this institute of national importance. With this first convocation ceremony, the first chapter in the history of your institution is being completed. On this historic occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of AIIMS-Kalyani," Murmu said.

"I also congratulate all the students receiving their degrees today. I especially appreciate and commend the outstanding performance of those students who are receiving medals. I also congratulate the faculty and parents who guided and inspired these students in realising their dream of becoming doctors," she said.

The President said that as the first batch of AIIMS-Kalyani, they are the senior-most alumni of the institute. They will have an important role in making the identity of the institution.

In this way, they are also the makers of the future of AIIMS-Kalyani, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.