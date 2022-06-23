Domestic air traffic registers strong recovery

The number of passengers who took domestic flights in May rose to 12 million in May, almost six times the number that took flights in the same month last year, although that low base was on account of the Delta-driven second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the summer season seeing a sharp increase in the number of air travellers, the estimated domestic passenger load factor is around 85% as against 49% in May 2021 and 90% in May 2019 (pre-Covid), according to ratings agency ICRA.

The pent-up travel demand has seen international air traffic surpass pre-covid levels by around 24% according to ICRA, with fares spiking north. To be sure, while the number of domestic flights, and also international flights operated by Indian airlines is back to pre-Covid levels, international airlines are operating around 85% of the flights they used to pre-pandemic

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report released on Tuesday, domestic airlines carried 47.8 million passengers in the five months to May, as against 31.2 million during the corresponding period of the previous year.

“We have seen a consistent increase in the number of travelers over the last four- five months, with Indians taking domestic flights as well as international flights now,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

IndiGo operates over 1600 daily flights and connecting 73 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

According to a report by the ratings agency, ICRA, domestic air travel in May was only 7% lower than pre-Covid levels.

“In fact, we are operating more flights now vis-à-vis pre-pandemic,” a Vistara spokesperson said. The joint venture airline is currently operating flights to and from nine destinations globally.

“It is very encouraging to see such a return of demand for travel after a long break.”

There has also been a spike in prices, largely a function of international capacity constraints.

“Capacity constraints are currently creating headwinds for US routes with fares seeing a corresponding surge of over 35-50% and this holds true for key European sectors too with fares at between 40% of pre-pandemic pricing,” said Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head , Global Business Travel , Thomas Cook (India) & SOTC.

Domestic fares too have moved up, driven by demand, especially during the ongoing holiday season.

“On average, airfares for India’s metro routes are at about 10-15% higher, though for leisure routes, we have witnessed a considerable surge for favourites such as Srinagar, Himachal , Leh, and Andamans , “ he added.