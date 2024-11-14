Dominica to confer its highest national honour on PM Narendra Modi

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The award will be presented by Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, at the India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled for November 19-21, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana.

In February 2021, India provided Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a significant contribution that also allowed Dominica to assist neighbouring Caribbean countries.

This honour also acknowledges India’s continued support in areas such as healthcare, education, and information technology under PM Modi’s leadership, as well as his commitment to global climate resilience and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Skerrit says the award expresses Dominica's gratitude for PM Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the wider region.

“Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica's highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience,” statement from Dominica's Office of the Prime Minister said.

The statement added that, upon accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of joint efforts in addressing global issues like climate change and geopolitical conflicts. He affirmed India’s commitment to collaborating with Dominica and the Caribbean region on these pressing challenges.

Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, along with Prime Minister Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, will attend the India-CARICOM Summit. This forum provides an opportunity to discuss shared priorities and explore new pathways for cooperation between India and CARICOM member nations.