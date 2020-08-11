‘Don’t bask in Modi’s glory...’: Ram Madhav tells BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:59 IST

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday warned his party leaders in Andhra Pradesh not to bask in the glory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but work with a killer instinct to grab power in the state in 2024.

“Dont try to go into the battle placing the gun on Modi’s shoulders. If you do it, you will remain in that one per cent (BJP’s vote share in 2019 assembly election).

“Modi will be Prime Minister for the next 10-15 years. We will derive benefit out of his good governance and people- oriented programmes but that is not sufficient. Aim is to grow as a potent force,” Madhav said.

Madhav addressed an event where MLC Somu Veerraju assumed responsibilities as the new BJP state unit president.

He observed that BJP was in politics “not for charity.” As any political party, it aimed to come to power and serve the people and develop the state.

The national general secretary said there was a vacuum in the opposition position in AP.

“We have to fill that vacuum and work with a killer instinct so that we grab power in 2024,” he exhorted.

Madhav chided the party state leadership for seeking the BJP high commands intervention on every issue.

“Dont call Delhi (leadership) all the time and seek action.Delhi will do whatever needs to be done but the local party should travel the hard way and fight for the people,” he said.

“For long, the BJP had been a junior partner in the state, we developed that mindset.Today we have to grow into a dominant party.For that, we have to change our mindset.

We have to come on to the streets and fight in a democratic way,” Madhav, who hails from the state, stressed.

Noting that there was “no strong opposition voice” in AP, Madhav said the BJP should build it.

“Be it TRS (in neighbouring Telangana) or YSR Congress...they would want no opposition.We are observing the YSRC governments attitude towards opposition parties.

We have to confront that as well.This is not a smooth ride,” he remarked.

When people in power were abusing it, BJP should be geared up to fight it, he added.

He wanted the BJP in the state to be like a constructive opposition, a critical friend.

Veerraju took over as the party state president from his predecessor Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan national vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP state in charge Sunil Deodhar, MLC P V N Madhav and other senior leaders attended.