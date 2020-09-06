Don’t try to change status quo: Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:22 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has asked China to strictly respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC), not make attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, and work with India for complete disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh in the midst of military tensions between the two sides, a government statement said on Saturday.

At a meeting in Moscow on Friday night, Singh also made it clear that India was fully determined to defend its frontiers. He told his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, that the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aggressive actions in the Ladakh sector to unilaterally change the status quo on the ground violated bilateral agreements and the understanding between the special representatives of the two sides, the defence ministry statement said.

“Raksha Mantri conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest,” it added.

Singh said that while Indian troops showed a responsible approach towards border management, there should be no doubt about India’s determination to protect the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the statement.

It added that the Chinese defence minister said both sides should scrupulously implement the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, continue to solve issues through dialogue and consultation, strictly follow the various bilateral agreements, strengthen the regulation of frontline troops and not undertake any provocative actions that might escalate the situation.

Wei also suggested that both sides should maintain communication at all levels, including between the two ministers.

In Beijing, a statement released by the Chinese defence ministry said Wei told Singh that the relations between the two countries and the two militaries were seriously affected by the border issue, and that it was very important for the two defence ministers to have a face-to-face and candid exchange of views.

Wei said the latest stand-off “rests entirely with the Indian side”, and China will defend “every inch of territory”, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The Chinese military has the resolve, capability and confidence to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wei added.

The talks, requested by the Chinese side, took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of defence ministers and marked the highest level of government contact between New Delhi and Beijing since the Chinese PLA unilaterally changed the status quo along the LAC in May. The two nuclear powers have been locked in the border row in eastern Ladakh for around four months.

The latest round of tensions flared up in the Ladakh sector after the army occupied key heights on the southern bank of Pangong Lake to stop the PLA from grabbing Indian territory in a stealthy midnight move on August 29.

China made another provocative move on August 31, targeting these positions but the Indian Army’s swift defensive action thwarted the Chinese attempt. Both sides have concentrated a significant number of soldiers, tanks and artillery pieces, and are within each other’s rifle range in the area.

According to the defence ministry statement, Singh said the Chinese side should work with India for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas, including the Pangong Lake, and also for de-escalation in border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements.

Singh was expected to reach Delhi on Saturday night via Tehran after meeting his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

“I think it will be a positive step if continuing dialogue can help ease the new tensions that have erupted on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. However, the talks must result in some visible actions on the ground and that is where the Chinese will have to rethink the obdurate stand that they have adopted till now,” said former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

According to diplomats in New Delhi and Moscow, Singh and General Wei both stuck to their positions at the meeting even as they indicated that the two countries were willing to give peace a chance.

While Wei wrote down all points raised by Singh at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Chinese leader was critical of the Indian media. But Singh emphasised that in the Indian democracy, the media was free. Wei also pointed out that just like the Indian forces, the PLA, too, had advanced a lot since the 1962 war between the two neighbours.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday the situation along the LAC was “delicate and serious”, and soldiers were prepared for any contingency. Naravane said India would use existing mechanisms to reduce tensions and ensure that the status quo along the LAC was not unilaterally changed. The army chief said the Indian side was firmly committed to resolve the current situation through dialogue.

The Indian Army has readjusted its deployments at multiple points along the LAC, including the northern bank of Pangong Lake, to prevent the PLA from making aggressive moves to unilaterally alter the status quo in contested areas.

According to senior officials familiar with the developments, around 150 PLA troops were deployed at the Bump Feature (a hill feature) with an anti-aircraft gun being moved up the Black Top (also a hill feature) by the Chinese army on its side of the LAC. Moreover, the Indian and Chinese troops were within each other’s firing range at Rechin La.

Also, the Chinese Air Force was continuing with its combat patrols in the area. Alongside the troop build-up in Ladakh, there were signs of force accretion on the Chinese border with Bhutan.

Border tensions between India and China reached new heights in the aftermath of a clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 — the first deadly conflict between soldiers of the two sides along the LAC in 45 years. The clash resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers.