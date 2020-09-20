Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath Singh on Opposition’s no-confidence motion

india

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday refused to comment on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. Addressing a press conference along with other Union ministers, Singh condemned the ruckus created in Parliament during the passage of the farm bills.

This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes & amounts to killing democracy. 12 Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy chairman: Congress MP Ahmed Patel pic.twitter.com/OKVSB97VNr — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Replying to a question on what the next course of action will be as 12 Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy chairman, the defence minister said, “Notice has been given to the chairman. A decision will be taken by him. I don’t want to say anything political. This is the prerogative of the chairman.”

“There has been a long debate over the bills. Even if I agree that the Opposition was not being heard, which I don’t actually agree with, does it warrant that they will attack the deputy chairman? Does this justify damaging the microphone?” the defence minister said.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the upper house of Parliament amid protests from the Opposition in Parliament, and farmers in several parts of the country.

On Sunday, Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House protesting against the farm Bills. Some MPs broke the microphones on the chairman’s desk; and were seen on camera tearing papers. Some MPs were caught on camera protesting near the chair.

While Derek O’Brien from the TMC was caught waving the rule book at the chair, AAP’s Sanjay Singh was carried out by the marshals later. At least 12 Members of the Opposition later sat in protest in the House, after the proceedings were over

“Rajya Sabha deputy chairman should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions and processes. So we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel said earlier.

“This day will go down in history as ‘black day’. The way these Bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy chairman,” the Congress leader said.