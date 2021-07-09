Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Don’t be complacent, single mistake can derail fight against Covid: Modi
Don’t be complacent, single mistake can derail fight against Covid: Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned his council of ministers on Thursday that complacency could derail India’s fight against Covid-19, and a single mistake could have far-reaching impact and weaken the fight to defeat the virus, according to people aware of developments
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:12 AM IST
At the meeting of the expanded council of 77 members, Modi also asked the ministers to be punctual, learn from their predecessors, and focus on public service. The event came a day after Modi rebooted his council, dropping 12 ministers, inducting 36 new faces, and promoting seven.

Modi said India’s fight against the pandemic was on track but expressed concern at the persistently high number of cases from Maharashtra and Kerala, said a person privy to the details of the meeting.

According to the person quoted above, the PM said that over the past few days, pictures and videos of crowded places were being circulated and people were seen roaming without masks or social distancing. “This is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a sense of fear in us,” Modi was quoted as saying by the person quoted in the first instance.

The PM said India’s fight against the pandemic was powered by frontline workers and was underway with full vigour. He also said that India was steadily vaccinating a substantial percentage of its population and testing was also consistently high.

In the past, the PM has urged people to not let their guard down against the pandemic and adhere to Covid safety protocols. At the meeting too, the PM said that everyone must remember that the threat of Covid-19 was far from over and many nations were seeing surges in infections, said the person quoted above.

He told the ministers that their aim should not be to instil fear but request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that India can move beyond the pandemic.

A second person aware of developments said Modi asked ministers to reach office on time and channel their energies on ministerial work. He also said new ministers should not make unnecessary statements.

