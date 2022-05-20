Don’t divide Indianson linguistic lines: PM

Attempts are being made to create a wedge on the basis of languages and spark controversies despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considering all languages worthy of reverence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, hitting out at Opposition parties for jeopardising the country’s future for “selfish interests”.

Modi was speaking to party workers in Jaipur at a virtual address, and said the BJP brought development into the mainstream of national politics, but alleged that some political parties looked for small tensions in the society to exacerbate them.

“In the past few days, we have seen attempts being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping… It is a link to the country’s better future,” said Modi.

Noting that the National Education Policy (NEP) gave importance to all regional languages, Modi said, “This shows our commitment to regional languages.”

The PM’s comments came amid a swirling row over government patronage of Hindi. The controversy was first sparked by the NEP, which proposed a three-language policy (English, Hindi and local language), which was rejected by the southern states such as Tamil Nadu that saw the recommendation as a way of introducing Hindi into their school syllabi, which currently include only English and the regional tongue.

Then, last month, Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, told members that 70% of the agenda of the Union cabinet was now prepared in Hindi. A statement from the ministry of home affairs quoted Shah as saying that the time had come to make Hindi an important part of the unity of the country. The Opposition called it an assault on India’s pluralism and accused BJP of imposing Hindi. A spat on social media between the two sides deepened the row.

At the BJP national office bearers’ meeting, Modi also hit out at dynastic politics and opposition parties, which he said incited people in the name of caste or regionalism. He also asked BJP workers to formulate targets for the next 25 years.

“After Independence, dynastic politics not only harmed the country but wasted valuable time. Even today the parties running on dynastic politics are trying to take the country backward. Their public life begins with the family and is only for the family,” Modi said.

He said it was essential for BJP, which was moving forward with its dream of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat (One India, Greatest India), to keep people alert against these forces and parties.

”We have to give such people a chance in BJP, connect them with the party, which has nothing to do with politics. We have to remember that only BJP can return the trust of those who are deceived by the politics of dynastic politics. The dynastic politics has given rise to corruption in the country. To save democracy, we have to fight against dynastic politics,” he added.

The PM said that it was time for the BJP to set targets for the next 25 years, along with “consistently working for the country’s people to fulfil their aspirations and wading through all the challenges”.

“India is seen as a country filled with aspirations. Now, every citizen of India wants to see the work getting done along with witnessing the outcome. In this backdrop, the responsibility of governments increases tremendously.”

Highlighting that BJP will complete eight years of power at the Centre this month, Modi said this period was dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor. “These years have been that of servicing the nation, working for the welfare of the poor and the middle class along with ensuring social justice and security and strengthening women’s empowerment,” he added.

The PM also said that BJP workers need to focus continuously on politics of development and establishing it in all four directions of the country. “Whichever political party it is, it has to be forced to take part in politics of development,” Modi told BJP workers.

The meeting of the office bearers started on Thursday with a meeting of BJP’s national general secretaries. Party chief JP Nadda received a detailed report of the states from party general secretaries and gave directions. He said BJP always received the leadership and guidance of PM Modi .

“During the transmission period of Covid-19, when all political parties went into lockdown and isolation and merely registered attendance on Twitter, you (Narendra Modi) gave us the mantra of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’. Inspired by this, every BJP worker walked the path shown by you,” Nadda said.

Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said the PM was attacking dynasties out of frustration. “The BJP is frustrated as their party or leaders had no role in freedom or nation building. The BJP has neglected the issue of development and is only doing politics of division,” he added.

“The BJP should answer why language has become a issue? It is because they are trying to divide the masses on the basis of mother tongue. All the languages should be given respect as diversity is our strength,” Choudhary said.