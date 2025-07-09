The Karnataka high court Tuesday restrained the state police from filing a final investigation report (charge sheet) against Indian premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and event management company DNA Entertainment in connection with the June 4 stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives and left over 50 injured. Don’t file charge sheet against RCB yet: HC

Justice SR Krishna Kumar directed the police “not to file final report without leave of the court” after the counsel for RCB and DNA told the court they had been cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the police into the three suo motu First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against them and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) following the stampede. The petitioners said if a final report and a charge sheet were filed in the case, that will cause “irreparable harm” to them.

While the state government told the court the police were likely to take at least a month’s time to complete the investigation, the court said irrespective of the time taken, the police must not file any final report without its permission.

The court issued the direction while hearing the petitions filed by RCB and DNA seeking quashing of the FIRs against them. Interim orders passed earlier to restrain the arrest of those named in the case as accused were also extended till August 5, when the matter will be heard next.

Meanwhile, in separate proceedings, RCB moved the court on Tuesday challenging some “prejudicial observations” made against it by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

In its plea, RCB urged the high court to set aside portions of the tribunal’s July 1 order that pertain to adverse comments made against the franchise, while quashing the suspension of one of the five Karnataka police officials who were suspended in the aftermath of the stampede.

The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered to greet the RCB team after it won the IPL 2025 title. Soon after, five police officials, including ACP Vikash Kumar Vikash, were suspended for alleged lapses in crowd control. While setting aside ACP Vikash’s suspension, CAT observed that RCB appeared “prima facie responsible” for the chaos. It noted that RCB and its event partner DNA had not obtained timely state permissions. It blamed RCB for unilaterally announcing the event via Instagram without informing the authorities.

Challenging these remarks, RCB has argued that it was not made a party to the CAT proceedings and was not given an opportunity to defend itself. The observations, RCB has contended, violate principles of natural justice.

It said CAT wrongly foisted full responsibility for the stampede on RCB without giving it a chance to be heard. The observations are factually and legally flawed, premature, and could negatively impact other ongoing proceedings involving RCB, the plea said.

It claimed that according to RCB’s agreement with KSCA and DNA, the responsibility for police permissions, fee payments, etc lies with them and not the franchise. The petition is yet to be taken up for hearing by the high court.

The Karnataka government also filed an appeal questioning CAT’s order reinstating ACP Vikash. The appeal is scheduled for hearing on July 9.