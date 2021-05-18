Don’t inhale steam without medical advice: TN health minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian on Monday warned against steam inhalation as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 without medical advice.

Subramanian was at the inauguration of a Covid care centre in Chennai when he made the remarks, keeping in mind that the virus affects the lungs. In a statement released later, he said: “There are high chances of the virus spreading to the next person when people inhale. This isn’t considered to be a medically approved treatment method. People are resorting to self-medication practices like inhaling steam based on messages that are spreading in social media.”

His comments were specifically aimed at “hot pressurised air “ produced by machines. They are in sync with what medical science says -- steam , inhaled the right way, can ease congestion but it cannot prevent Covid-19.

Subramanian’s remarks come a day after the government railway police at Chennai’s MGR Central railway station set up facilities and encouraged passengers to use portable steam inhalers as part of its drive against Covid-19. He appealed to organisations to refrain from setting up such facilities in public places and said there were other ways to help them during the pandemic.

The health minister added that the state’s Covid care centres which offer Siddha treatment (a traditional system of medicine like ayurveda) to asymptomatic as well as patients with mild symptoms do so under medical supervision and on the advice of a government medical committee.

Doctors also believe that people must consult physicians before opting for steam inhalation. “Steam inhalation is indicated when there is nasal congestion, so the steam released liquifies things like the mucus and the airway becomes clear,” Dr Suresh Rao, co-director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory services, MGM Healthcare, said.

“If your face is too close to the steam, it can cause burns and scarring also. Steam inhalation doesn’t make a difference in Covid-19 and whether it will change the occurrence of coronavirus isn’t proved. If you are carrying the virus, it can do more harm to the lungs when you take a deep breath. Putting steam inhalation (facilities) in public places is akin to creating a centre for spreading Covid-19,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, too, inaugurated a steam inhalation station and a mobile steam inhalation vehicle in the district on Sunday.

“Frontline workers of the Coimbatore Corporation were the first beneficiaries today,” she tweeted along with a video of the staff inhaling steam.