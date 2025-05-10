Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Saturday urged the people not to panic, asserting that the state is well-equipped to handle any situation. Don't panic, ready to tackle any situation: Odisha govt to people

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari made the statement after attending a meeting chaired by CM Mohan Charan Majhi to review the state's security preparedness, particularly the coast along the Bay of Bengal.

"There is no need for panic. The state is well-equipped to handle any situation. The state is in coordination with the Centre, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces to ensure the safety of our people," he told reporters.

Stringent security arrangements have been made at vital installations, including the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, he said.

Pujari said the security forces are working round the clock, and the CM has directed all departments to bolster surveillance and security.

It was decided in the meeting that the state’s preparedness should be doubled and there should be no scope for chance, he said.

Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar said constant intelligence sharing with central agencies was underway to strengthen the country's eastern coast.

Police have been asked to keep an eye out for drone movements, he said, appealing to people to remain alert and not panic.

ADG Arun Bothra said Odisha Police were in constant touch with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

"We have a 511-km-long coastline, and additional deployments have been made. The state has engaged as many as 142 ex-Navy personnel as Special Police Officers in 18 marine police stations. We are conducting intensive patrolling in the sea," he said.

Though the measures were announced in view of the India-Pakistan conflict, the director generals of military operations of the two countries later in the day agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.