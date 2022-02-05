Don’t speak against Chair on social media: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday cautioned lawmakers not to speak against the Chair on social media or on any other public forum, and announced he has taken a “serious note” of recent incidents a day after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vented her ire on social media as she couldn’t finish her speech in the debate on the President’s address.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birla’s warning on this issue led to the government and 11 political parties, including the Trinamool, rallying in his favour and assuring him that the Chair’s dignity would be upheld.

On Thursday, Moitra started speaking in her usual fiery tone when BJP’s Rama Devi, in the Chair, first asked her to deliver her speech in a calmer tone, and then stopped her as she appeared to exceed the allotted time. The Bengal MP, who contended that her allotted time was not over, later criticised the Chair on TV channels and on social media.

She said she had even met the Speaker over the issue.

After Question hour on Friday, Birla told the Lok Sabha, “The Chair always tries to run the House impartially, adhering to rules and regulations. And any MP sitting in the Chair enjoys all the constitutional rights and privileges. This is the dignity of our parliamentary system. I have taken serious note of the recent incidents and I would urge it is not proper to pass remarks against the chair outside in social media.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Speaker repeatedly emphasised on upholding the dignity of the House, and underlined that he always tries to give more time to MPs to speak. “No party leader has ever complained to me that they didn’t get time to talk.” He said there might be disagreements between the Chair and a MP “but you can always come to my chamber, it is a part of the Chair’s seat.”

On Thursday, Moitra that the Lok Sabha speaker “had alloted AT LEAST 13 mins to me”. She said that when she “confronted” him in his chamber, he told her that he was not in the Chair at the time. “When further cornered, he said “It was my greatness that I even allowed you 13 mins in 1st place’. Unbelievable.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, she complained: “And who is Chair to interrupt me (taking up MY valuable time) to lecture me on whether I should speak with gussa or pyar? (anger or love). None of your business Madam. You can only correct me on rules. You are NOT the moral science teacher for LS.”

After Birla expressed his displeasure on Friday, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar stressed it was important to maintain the dignity of the Chair. “Whether it is a big party or a small party, whether it is a party leader or an ordinary MP, you have always tried to ensure that maximum number of representatives speak in the Question hour, Zero hour or during the discussion on any bill.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Moitra said, “In a parliamentary democracy, all parties are committed to uphold the dignity of the House. But the opposition is often denied the chance to raise vital issues. The House belongs to the Opposition and we appeal to the Speaker to safeguard the minority even if he or she is just a lone MP, not the majority.”

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the Chair that his party had no complaints. “We have good relations with you. We respect you and we can always raise our demands to you.”

Trinamool’s Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, too, agreed with the Speaker and said: “I fully share your sentiment. Prestige of the House should always be kept at a level. We should remain committed to the way Chair is running the House. It can show a path to the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Swant said he was “rattled” to see the Speaker’s “pain”, and said that people will respect MPs if they respect the Chair.