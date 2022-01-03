Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Don’t talk about national institutions lightly: Kerala Governor hits out at Chennithala’s remark
india news

Don’t talk about national institutions lightly: Kerala Governor hits out at Chennithala’s remark

Governor Khan has been having a running feud with the state government over the appointment of vice-chancellors
The issue is centered on Governor Khan’s recommendation to confer a D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram:

Political leaders should not drag constitutional authorities into controversies, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan urged on Sunday, a day after Congress party leader Ramesh Chennithala asked if the state government was involved in the Kerala University’s rejection of the governor’s recommendation to confer a D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We should not talk about national institutions in a light manner. It is a question of national prestige and dignity,” Khan told reporters. “I am not going to respond to statements made out of sheer ignorance. Some of these statements are unfortunate and disturbing.”

The state government and Khan have been at loggerheads over the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities.

As far as a recommendation was concerned, it was within the remit of the university or the chancellor, Khan said. The governor is chancellor of universities in all states in India.

“What I have to speak, I have spoken,” Khan said. “I am not going to respond to irresponsible and ignorant statements.”

Chennithala had claimed on Saturday that the government rejected Khan’s recommendations to confer D Litt to the visiting President two weeks ago. Later, state opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress criticised Khan “for making an inappropriate recommendation.”

RELATED STORIES

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), however, denied any knowledge of the matter. “We have no idea about it,” he said. “Either the governor or Chennithala will have to explain it.”

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has also asked the state government and political leaders not to insult constitutional positions.

Khan’s remarks come in the midst of a standoff with the state government. In a letter sent to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month, Khan had said he was pained over the “dipping standard” of higher education and blamed it on “brazen political interference”.

The reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran is among the points of contention. He was reappointed for four years in November after the state government issued a notification and appointed a selection committee for a new vice-chancellor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP