Don’t talk about national institutions lightly: Kerala Governor hits out at Chennithala’s remark

Thiruvananthapuram:

Political leaders should not drag constitutional authorities into controversies, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan urged on Sunday, a day after Congress party leader Ramesh Chennithala asked if the state government was involved in the Kerala University’s rejection of the governor’s recommendation to confer a D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We should not talk about national institutions in a light manner. It is a question of national prestige and dignity,” Khan told reporters. “I am not going to respond to statements made out of sheer ignorance. Some of these statements are unfortunate and disturbing.”

The state government and Khan have been at loggerheads over the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities.

As far as a recommendation was concerned, it was within the remit of the university or the chancellor, Khan said. The governor is chancellor of universities in all states in India.

“What I have to speak, I have spoken,” Khan said. “I am not going to respond to irresponsible and ignorant statements.”

Chennithala had claimed on Saturday that the government rejected Khan’s recommendations to confer D Litt to the visiting President two weeks ago. Later, state opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress criticised Khan “for making an inappropriate recommendation.”

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), however, denied any knowledge of the matter. “We have no idea about it,” he said. “Either the governor or Chennithala will have to explain it.”

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has also asked the state government and political leaders not to insult constitutional positions.

Khan’s remarks come in the midst of a standoff with the state government. In a letter sent to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month, Khan had said he was pained over the “dipping standard” of higher education and blamed it on “brazen political interference”.

The reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor Gopinath Raveendran is among the points of contention. He was reappointed for four years in November after the state government issued a notification and appointed a selection committee for a new vice-chancellor.