Don’t use derogatory words against public: HC pulls up Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala high court on Thursday took strong exception to derogatory words like “eda” and “edi”, often used by police to address the public and said that it is “contrary to the constitutional morality and conscience of our country”.

A resident of Thrissur Anil J S, who filed a plea in this regard, said that during a routine traffic check to enforce Covid protocol, a sub-inspector of police verbally abused his daughter calling her “edi.” He said the behaviour of the police officer was uncivilised and improper.

Justice Devan Ramachandran agreed to the contention of the petitioner and said the law-enforcement agencies can’t use such terms and directed police to file a report explaining steps taken in this regard in two weeks.

The court said use of disrespectful words like “Eda”, “Edi” and “Nee” to address citizens is impermissible. “It is now imperative for this court to declare that such use by any member of the force is contrary to the constitutional morality and conscience of our country and is against the ethos of the democratic system,” stated the HC order by Justice Ramachandran.

The court said when a similar petition came up before the court in November 2018 the then police chief issued a detailed order to all police stations to respect public and avoid such terms but still derogatory terms are in force. The court reminded the senior officers to enforce this to avert frequent complaints and said such cases will invite contempt provisions in the future.