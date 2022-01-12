‘Don’t use EVMs else..’ Chhattisgarh CM’s father’s bizarre appeal to Prez

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking instructions to the Election Commission to conduct elections in the country using ballot papers and not voting machines. The senior Baghel also said he should be permitted “euthanasia” on January 25 if his demand isn’t accepted.

“All the constitutional rights of the citizens of the country are being violated on a large scale. The three pillars of democracy- Legislature, Judiciary and Executive, are being destroyed. The media is also working at the behest of the three pillars of democracy. No one is paying heed to the citizens of the country. There is a sense of fear among citizens,” Nand Kumar Baghel’s letter on Monday said.

The Nand Kumar heads a local outfit that seeks to create awareness about voting.

“The right to vote is the supreme right of democracy which is being executed through EVMs. No nationally or internally recognized institutions or governments have certified the EVMs as a cent per cent accurate…There is no guarantee whether my vote is cast in favour of whom I pressed the button through the EVM machine,” he said.

Many developed countries in the world have adopted ballot paper and box system of elections, he claimed.

“In such circumstances, when all my rights are being violated, then the very purpose of my life is getting lost and being a citizen of India, my conscience is not allowing me to live any longer. Honourable President Ji, you have taken an oath to protect the Constitution, but my constitutional rights are not being protected, due to which I have no option but to die,” he said.

He urged the President to issue an order to conduct elections using ballot papers in place of EVMs in the larger interest of healthy democracy and said, “if voting with ballot paper is not possible, then he (President) should allow me euthanasia on National Voters’ Day on January 25 this year”.

