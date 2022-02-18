Don’t want Eshwarappa’s resignation, should be dismissed by CM: Cong

To exert pressure on chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai to remove Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for his controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one, senior Congress legislators, including Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar, spent Thursday night in the assembly.

Congress legislators spent several hours after the day’s proceedings on the assembly premises. Later, these leaders slept on the floor of the House, lying down on mattresses on the green carpets. The protest began after Bommai on Wednesday accused Congress of violating the flag code in the assembly when they held a protest against Eshwarappa’s statements.

“We do not want Eshwarappa’s resignation but his dismissal. CM Bommai and governor Thaawarchand Gehlot should dismiss him. That is our demand,” Shivakumar said on Friday outside the assembly where he and his party leaders spent the night. The CM said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister’s statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

The Congress have kept the pressure on the government over the hijab row and the comments made by the rural development and panchayat (RDPR) minister. “We will hoist the saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort...” Eshwarappa had said on February 9.

The duel between the two national parties has only added to the stalemate of the ongoing joint session of the legislature which started on February 14 and is scheduled to go on till February 25.

The Congress is demanding that Eshwarappa be asked to step down from the cabinet while the Bommai-backed BJP government is supporting their minister, terming that there was nothing wrong with his earlier comments.

Shivakumar and Eshwarappa had a heated argument on Wednesday, when the former charged at the other, stopping short of exchanging blows.

Shivakumar was seen charging at Eshwarappa after the two called each other “traitors” and “dacoits”, as other members joined the heated debate before the marshals were called in and the House was adjourned.

“The Opposition has misunderstood minister Eshwarappa’s statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among the people. The opposition is showing an anti-people attitude over the issue,” Bommai said on Thursday.

“Day and night dharnas have been held many times in the past too in the legislative assembly, but they were usually over issues of public cause, farmers’ interests and state’s interests. There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa’s statements,” said the CM.

“Eshwarappa has issued a clarification. He did not say that the saffron flag would be hoisted at the Red Fort immediately but in another 300 or 500 years. He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag and no one must disrespect it. Legally, Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake and no action can be taken against him,” he said

“The Opposition has made it into a big issue since do not have any other issue. They are staging day and night dharna without any cause. it is not the way a responsible Opposition functions. They have completely forgotten their responsibility. They believe it would bring them political gains. But it will not bring them any dividends politically or in any other aspect,” the chief minister had said.

Assembly adjourned till Monday

The Karnataka assembly was adjourned till Monday following uproar by the Congress, demanding the resignation of Eshwarappa. Proceedings were supposed to start at 10am but commenced after a delay of about two hours as din prevailed with the Congress MLAs in the well of the House raising slogans.

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked the leader of the Opposition Siddramaiah to speak on the motion of thanks to governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address but the Congress MLAs did not relent. To this, the speaker termed this behaviour of the Congress improper and appealed to them to stage the demonstration outside the assembly.

The Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy too denounced the behaviour of the Congress MLAs and appealed to the chair to put an end to the disruption of the proceedings of the house. “It is not on an insult to minister K S Eshwarappa but also the speaker of the House. Some decision has to be taken to maintain the decorum of the house,” Madhuswamy said.

Senior Congress MLA and former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asked Kageri to suspend the Congress MLAs as they have all decided not to go out. JD(S) MLA H D Revanna too expressed his displeasure over the disruption of the House for the past three days.

However, Congress legislators continued their sloganeering demanding expulsion of Eshwarappa for his ‘Bhagwa Dhwaj’ remark. Finally, the speaker adjourned the proceedings of the house till Monday morning.