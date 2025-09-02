New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested from Gujarat's Godhra a man who was convicted in a 2006 double murder case here and has been on the run for nearly a decade after jumping parole, an officer said here on Tuesday. Double-murder convict arrested in Gujarat after being on run for nearly 10 years

Hasin Hussan , a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 by a Delhi court for killing two of his neighbours and attempting to murder another in Welcome area in 2006, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

His sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2015.

In December 2016, he was released on four weeks' parole by the high court on the grounds of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, instead of surrendering after the parole ended, he disappeared and has been untraceable since, the DCP added.

The officer said that police received specific inputs that he was hiding in Gujarat and a raiding team apprehended him from Godhra.

Hussan revealed during the investigation that after jumping parole, he evaded arrest by moving across states, spending three years each in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, before settling in Gujarat. He had been living in Godhra for the past four years, selling clothes on the streets, police said.

Giving details of the case, police said that on March 27, 2006, Hussan, along with his associates, attacked the family of their neighbour following a dispute over a marriage alliance.

The accused, armed with firearms and knives, barged into the complainant's house in Janta Colony in Welcome area and shot dead Pappu and his mother Anisha. The complainant's sister Heena was also attacked with knives but survived, the police added.

A total of eight people were named in the case and four, including Hussan, were convicted in 2013, while others were either acquitted or convicted later on appeal, said the officer.

