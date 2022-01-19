Dozens of trainee IAS officers test positive for Covid-19

MUSSOORIE: At least 85 trainee Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and faculty members tested positive for Covid-19 at Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNA) on Wednesday.

Rajiv Dikshit, nodal health officer, Dehradun, said the number could rise and that the trainees were tested after arriving at the academy via Dehradun on Sunday.

The administration has created a containment zone on the academy campus.

As many as 489 civil services officers of the 96th foundation course and faculty members were part of a field study and research programme that began on December 27. IAS trainees visited villages near international borders across the country before getting infected. They have been directed to home isolate and seek necessary medication.

Earlier, 54 Covid-19 cases were reported at the academy in November 2020.

Apart from the cases at the academy, the situation is under control in Mussoorie. At least 50 Covid-19 cases have been reported over the past two days and all of the infected persons have been advised to stay quarantined at home.