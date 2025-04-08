New Delhi, The draft of electric vehicle policy 2.0, which is likely to be announced soon by the Delhi government, recommends the phasing out of CNG-driven autorickshaws, officials said on Monday. Draft EV Policy 2.0 recommends phasing out of CNG-driven autorickshaws in Delhi

As per the draft EV Policy 2.0, no CNG autorickshaw registration will be allowed from August 15 this year. The CNG auto permits will not be renewed from August 15 this year and all such permits will be substituted or re-issued with only e-auto permits.

The draft of policy also recommends phasing out fossil fuel-driven vehicles carrying solid waste deployed in large numbers by the civic bodies and city buses.

All the CNG auto-rickshaws above 10 years old will be mandatorily replaced or retrofitted to be run on batteries during the policy period.

In a strong recommendation, the draft policy also lays down that two wheelers running on petrol, diesel, CNG will not be allowed from 15 August, 2026.

Similarly, it recommends that no diesel, petrol, CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in case of goods carriers, from August 15, 2025.

The draft EV Policy 2.0 also mandates all garbage collection vehicles leased, owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Jal Board to be transitioned to electric vehicles in a phased manner and achieve 100 percent electric fleet by December 31, 2027.

It also recommends public transport buses operated by the DRC and DIMTS to be converted into e-buses. The DTC and DIMTS will procure only electric buses for intra city operations and BS VI for inter-state service with the beginning of the policy.

Also, the private car owners will have to buy electric cars only if they already have two vehicles. This recommendation will be effective after notification of the EV Policy 2.0.

The draft policy may undergo changes during approval of the cabinet , particularly in the recommendation related to two wheelers, officials said.

The Delhi government extended its current Electric Vehicle policy by 15 days following its expiration on March 31. This extension is expected to be the final, as the new new draft policy is almost complete, officials said.

The policy will be notified after its approval by the Delhi Cabinet. It seeks to improve the situation of air pollution in Delhi with replacement of large number of fossil fuel run vehicles in an aggressive manner, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.