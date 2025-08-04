Ayodhya, Following an order by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over potential drone-related threats in Uttar Pradesh, the Ayodhya district administration on Monday imposed a complete ban on unauthorised drone operations across the district. Drone ban imposed in Ayodhya following CM Adityanath's order

Until now, drone restrictions in Ayodhya were limited to the temple town area due to the ongoing security arrangements around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. However, with growing concerns over drone sightings causing panic in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, authorities have now expanded the ban to all corners of Ayodhya district.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, exercising powers under BNSS Section 163 , officially declared the blanket ban.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, the DM said, "Rumours about suspicious drone activity have been surfacing in several districts. Such unregulated flying could be misused to create panic or aid criminal activities."

Only police and authorised security agencies will be exempt from the ban. Private individuals and organisations must obtain prior written permission from the district administration to operate drones within district limits, the DM said.

Authorities also confirmed that an anti-drone system is already active at the Ram Temple site, given its high-security status.

The order in Ayodhya comes a day after CM Adityanath, during a high-level videoconference with all district magistrates and senior police officials, ordered monitoring and enforcement of drone regulations across the state.

In the wake of 17 FIRs and 29 arrests related to drone-related panic and misinformation, the CM directed that "unauthorised drone operations" will invite action under the Gangsters Act, and in serious cases, even the National Security Act .

"Any attempt to spread fear or misinformation using drones will not be tolerated. Drones flown without permission will be seized, and those involved will face criminal charges. If necessary, their properties will be attached," said the CM, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also instructed that senior officials review drone surveillance in each district, deploy regular foot patrols, and work closely with village security committees to counter rumours.

The CM emphasised, "Technology must not be misused. Those who exploit it to disturb peace will face the full force of the law."

The Drone Policy 2023 is already in effect and additional monitoring mechanisms likely to be introduced in sensitive districts like Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

