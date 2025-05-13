Chandigarh, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, on Tuesday stated that a ban has been implemented in the state on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or drones till May 25. Drone usage banned in Haryana till May 25: Home Secretary Misra

In a letter addressed to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, and superintendents of police across the state, Misra underscored that this preventive move is a critical step to counter potential threats and to safeguard sensitive areas during heightened security scenarios.

Misra stated that the prohibition has been imposed across the state, except when used by the Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces , Haryana Police, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force.

He has advised all police units and local authorities to intensify surveillance and monitoring of drones within their jurisdictions.

If any drone or UAV is spotted or found in transit, it must be reported immediately to the nearest police station or official, and swift, appropriate action should be initiated. Authorities have also been directed to involve bomb disposal squads if there is any suspicion about the drone's origin, she added.

Haryana has been on alert recently after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

The public is urged to stay vigilant, and report any suspicious flying object or drone to local police or authorities without delay, Misra said.

Awareness will be created through print and electronic media to ensure cooperation from citizens in maintaining security during this sensitive period, she said.

Misra further emphasised that any state government department requiring drones for official survey purposes during this ban period must seek prior approval from the respective Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

Apart from this, individuals and private companies engaged in drone-related activities are to be briefed about this order and the associated advisory without exception.

Meanwhile, Misra announced a comprehensive strengthening of Haryana's civil defence setup to ensure the state is fully prepared to handle any kind of emergency situations.

She stated that to begin with the government has launched Civil Defence volunteer registration camps throughout the state at district level and sub division level.

Currently, the drills are being run in 10 districts and will soon be expanded comprehensively to all districts. These volunteers will be provided with standard jackets and uniforms to ensure they are easily identifiable and ready to act in emergency situations.

She further said that the existing plan in each districts will be revamped and updated with focus on vulnerability mapping of key public infrastructure such as government building, schools, universities, hospitals, power grids, industries and water systems both in urban and rural areas.

"No high-risk areas will left unmapped," Misra asserted.

Misra further informed that all new 'CD' volunteers will undergo mandatory training based on the official national module issued by the Government of India. In order to strengthen local emergency response, a platoon of 30 trained Home Guard volunteers will be placed on standby at district level.

She said that for the first time, livestock evacuation has been made a formal part of disaster drills.

Misra reaffirmed that Haryana is committed to building a trained, equipped, and alert civil defence force.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.