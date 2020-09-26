e-paper
Dropped in reshuffle, Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha says defectors from TMC favoured

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Sinha, Bengal BJP leader, is upset regarding BJP's new team.
BJP leader from West Bengal Rahul Sinha on Saturday expressed his displeasure after he was dropped as the national secretary after a reshuffle of the party’s central team.

The Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda announced the new team of the party’s national office-bearers and two former Trinamool Congress leaders were given prominent posts. Mukul Roy, a former confidante of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, was given the post of a vice president. Another former TMC lawmaker Anupam Hazra was also promoted as a national secretary.

Sinha posted two videos on Twitter in English and Hindi citing his disapproval over defectors from Trinamool Congress being assigned central leadership in the BJP. However, he did not name anyone.

“Served @BJP4India for 40 Years as the Warrior and today just to include @AITCofficial Leaders, I have been asked to Left the Post of the Party,” Sinha tweeted along with a video.

“For 40 years, I have served BJP. I have always been a soldier for the party since its inception. But a Trinamool leader walks in and I have to abandon my post. This is sad and unfortunate,” Sinha said in the 50-second video.

“I shall refrain from talking about how BJP has rewarded me at this point in time. Over the course of the next 10-12 days, I will speak about today’s events and will also inform you about the step I am going to take,” he added.

The elevations of Roy and Hazra comes ahead of the assembly elections due in March-April next year in West Bengal and experts say the move could have a far-reaching impact on the state polls.

