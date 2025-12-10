Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned that the two biggest threats facing today's youth are drug abuse and smartphone addiction, urging them to stay away from both to safeguard their own future and that of the nation. Drug abuse, smartphone addiction biggest threat to youth: Adityanath

Addressing the grand finale of the 93rd Founder's Week of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, he said that a young person trapped in addiction cannot fulfil responsibilities towards family, society, or the country.

"The two biggest threats facing today's youth are drug abuse and smartphone addiction. They should stay away from both to safeguard their own future and that of the nation," he said.

He welcomed Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh as the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief minister cautioned students that drug mafias are aggressively targeting the young generation. "You must stay alert. Academic institutions must also remain vigilant," he said, adding that the youth must prepare for a new battle against addiction because "the enemy wants to infiltrate in one form or another don't give them the opportunity."

He advised students to gradually reduce screen time, saying sudden changes are difficult. "Use your phone only when necessary, that too for half an hour or an hour," he said. Excessive smartphone use, he warned, damages eyesight, dulls the brain, weakens intellect and physical abilities.

Calling upon students to gear up for emerging challenges, the chief minister said the world has already stepped into a new era of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, drones and robotics.

Technology, he said, will not reduce jobs but create new opportunities youth must be mentally and physically prepared for this shift. Motivating students, he said, success comes to those who remain patient and persistent. "Defeat happens only when our outlook turns negative," he said.

He stressed the importance of healthy competition and teamwork, reminding students that shortcuts never lead to lasting success. As technology simplifies life, it also brings new challenges, and academic institutions must prepare accordingly, he added.

During the ceremony, the chief minister and the Uttarakhand governor felicitated outstanding institutions, teachers, employees, attendants, and meritorious students from PG, UG, high school and intermediate levels.

Around 150 awards were presented on stage, while another 700 awards will be distributed through institutions.

