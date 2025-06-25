Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said drug cartels were using Tripura as corridor for smuggling and illicit trafficking because of the state's geographical location. Drug cartels using Tripura as corridor because of geographical location: CM

The northeastern state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and shares a small portion of boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

Speaking at the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking here, the chief minister said, "Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides while it shares a small portion of inter-state boundaries with Assam and Mizoram."

"Because of the state's geographical location, the drug cartels are using the state as a corridor for drug smuggling and illicit trafficking. They have targeted our boys and girls," he said.

He said youth of the state have become victims of drug menace and the state government has taken steps for rehabilitation of drug abusers.

"The state has decided to set up drug de-addiction centres in all the eight districts of the state to provide healing measures to the drug-addicted persons. Each de-addiction centre will cost ₹20 crore," he said, adding that the DoNER ministry has already sanctioned ₹198 crore for setting up a special drug de-addiction centre at Sepahijala district's Bishramganj."

Saha said the government is also in the process of preparing rules and regulations to monitor the privately owned drug de-addiction centres.

Asserting that the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to fight against drug addiction and illicit trafficking, Saha said the law enforcement agencies have been working relentlessly to contain the problem.

"While seizure of drugs and other contraband items has increased around 103 per cent last year compared to the previous year, destruction of such items has also increased 132 per cent during the period. It shows the law enforcement agencies have been making all-out efforts to control the situation," he said.

"We are contemplating introducing sex education in the school curriculum to sensitise the students about the impact of continued drug use because reports suggest a section of students are getting involved in drugs," he said.

The programme was jointly organized by the Narcotics Control Bureau and West Tripura district administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.