Pune, Medical reports of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar and another person have confirmed the consumption of liquor at a 'drug party' busted by the police the day before, an officer said on Monday. Drug party probe: 'Blood report of ex-minister's son-in-law confirms consumption of liquor'

Khewalkar's wife and NCP state unit president Rohini Khadse met a senior officer of the Pune Police on Monday.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has confirmed to PTI of Rohini Khadse's visit to the Police Commissionerate in the evening and meeting the case investigation officer, DCP Nikhil Pingle.

A senior police officer said medical reports of two accused, including Khewalkar, confirmed that they had consumed liquor.

Pune police's Crime Branch raided a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area at around 3:30 am on Sunday, leading to the arrest of seven persons and seizure of suspected cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups, and bottles of liquor.

Khewalkar and six others are in police custody till July 29.

Earlier on Monday, Rohini Khadse stated on X that the medical report of her husband had not been received, even though the media seemed to have accessed it.

"When we requested the report from the police, we were informed that it would be submitted directly to the court. At the moment, we are seeing the report being shown on news channels," she claimed.

Rohini's father and former minister Eknath Khadse alleged that his son-in-law has been falsely implicated.

"As per the media reports, blood reports for the alcohol content of Khewalkar came positive. What about the drug related report? Why is it taking time?" he asked.

The senior Khadse stated that the possibility of tampering with the blood samples, like in the Porsche car crash case, cannot be ruled out.

He alleged that police released visuals regarding the raid and personal photos of Khewalkar.

"This entire action was aimed at defaming us, and the involvement of police is suspicious," he said.

