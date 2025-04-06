Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drunk businessman's speeding car hits divider on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 11:29 AM IST

The businessman, who lives in Ghatkopar, had gone to Haji Ali in south Mumbai along with his two friends, aged 32 and 47.

A 30-year-old businessman and his two friends were injured when their speeding car hit a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

A Worli-Sewree Connector. 4.5 Km, 4-line elevated corridor is under construction to directly connect Atul Setu to Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.(AFP file)
A Worli-Sewree Connector. 4.5 Km, 4-line elevated corridor is under construction to directly connect Atul Setu to Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.(AFP file)

The businessman, who was driving the car, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.

The accident took place at around 1.45 am when the three persons were returning to Ghatkopar from Haji Ali area via the Bandra Worli Sea Link, an official said.

ALSO READ | Where’s the space to walk in Mumbai?

The businessman, who lives in Ghatkopar, had gone to Haji Ali in south Mumbai along with his two friends, aged 32 and 47, he said.

While returning, the businessman lost control over the wheels and as a result, his speeding car hit a divider on the sea link. The three car occupants suffered injuries in the incident, the official said.

ALSO READ | Security beefed up for Ram Navami in Mumbai, UP, other states; cops on high alert

After getting information, the Worli police rushed the spot and the injured persons were taken to hospital.

During the medical test, it came to light that they were under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The Worli police registered a case against the businessman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act and a probe was on into it, he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Drunk businessman's speeding car hits divider on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On