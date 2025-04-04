Patna, A total of 190 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar since prohibition was imposed in the state in April 2016, a senior Excise official said on Friday. Dry Bihar recorded 190 confirmed hooch deaths in last 9 years: Official

The manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor in Bihar was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, the smuggling of liquor continues unabated in dry Bihar, notwithstanding the ongoing drive against the bootleggers in the state.

Speaking to PTI, Department of Prohibition, Excise and Registration secretary Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said, "The state has witnessed around 190 'confirmed hooch deaths' from different districts in the state since 2016. The districts which reported the maximum number of confirmed hooch deaths were Saran, Siwan, Gaya, Bhojpur, Buxar and Gopalganj."

A statement issued by the department said, "Till March 31, 2025, a total of 9.36 lakh cases pertaining to violation of prohibition laws have been registered by the department in which a total of 14.32 lakh people have been arrested so far."

"Officials concerned have so far seized 3.86 crore bulk litres of liquor which includes country-made liquor as well. Till March 31, 2025, the department has destroyed 97 per cent of the seized liquor which is around 3.77 crore bulk litres."

The department also seized 1.40 lakh vehicles used in the transportation of liquor in different parts of the state.

"The department collected ₹340.55 crore from the auction of 74,725 vehicles seized by the officials. The department and police officials are also using drones in certain districts in the state to nab those who violate prohibition laws," the statement said.

Besides, the department is also taking the assistance of 33 sniffer dogs in nabbing people involved in crimes pertaining to violation of prohibition laws.

As far as revenue collection from the registration of land and flats was concerned, the department has collected the highest-ever revenue of ₹7,648.88 crore against the set target of ₹7,500 crore for the fiscal 2024-25, it said.

The department has decided to expand the facility of 'e-nibandhan' in the state that would help citizens apply for registration from any place, the statement added.

