Dry weather likely over N-W India from Monday; rain forecasted over east and N-E India

Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from West Rajasthan and adjoining areas Monday onwards

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:39 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dry weather is likely over most parts of the northwest India from September 28 onwards.
Dry weather is likely over most parts of the northwest India from September 28 onwards.(Representative Photo/HT File)
         

There is likely to be heavy rain over east Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from West Rajasthan and adjoining areas Monday onwards as moisture reduces over the region and rainfall stops.

A low-pressure area is lying over east Bihar and its neighbourhood and the monsoon trough is running north of its normal position (Ganganagar to Bay of Bengal).

Due to these favourable conditions, widespread rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over east Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours.

Very heavy rain is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya during the next 24 hours. A trough (area of low pressure) is running from Madhya Maharashtra to the Comorin area across Interior Karnataka and Kerala at lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of this system, scattered to heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely over most parts of the northwest India from September 28 onwards.

Overall, monsoon rain is 9% in excess over the country since June 1 with a 28% excess over south peninsula; 16% excess over central India; 15% deficiency over northwest India and 3% excess over east and northeast India.

