Dehradun, Dehradun Police has arrested a Bihar youth for writing a recruitment exam in place of a candidate and the kingpin of an inter-state gang who promised him money for it, an officer said on Tuesday. Dummy candidate, solver gang kingpin arrested for fraud in recruitment exam

The exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for recruitment to the post of Superintendent in ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by CBSE officials, Ayush Kumar Pathak, a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar, had appeared for the exam in place of Gautam Kumar Paswan of Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

The police officer said, "During interrogation, Ayush revealed that Pranav Kumar, a resident of Rajgir in Bihar's Nalanda district, had promised him money to appear for the exam. Police also arrested Kumar, who is the kingpin of the gang that makes people write exams in this manner."

He said Paswan is absconding.

According to police, CBSE officials noticed mismatch in biometric verification of a candidate who appeared in the evening shift. Finding it suspicious, they checked his records and the matter came to light.

A complaint was lodged with the Cantonment police station and Pathak was arrested.

Police said Pathak has been preparing for a competitive examination by staying at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, Pathak said he met Kumar about a year ago. Kumar had been charging huge amounts of money from Bihar and Jharkhand youths for helping them pass various competitive examinations. He also used to pay a good amount to those who wrote the examination in their place," the police officer said.

He said Pathak admitted that he had written exams for others in two more competitive examinations and Kumar had promised him ₹3 lakh for this.

On Sunday, Kumar brought Pathak to Dehradun, gave him Paswan's admit card and sent him to the examination centre in an auto. Kumar stayed back in the hotel.

When Pathak did not return to the hotel as he was arrested, Kumar went in search of him at the examination centre, where he was arrested as well.

Police said they have recovered ₹1 lakh Kumar took from Paswan and three mobile phones. Kumar had struck a ₹10 lakh deal to help Paswan pass the CBSE Superintendent Recruitment Examination, they said.

"Paswan gave him ₹1 lakh in cash and ₹25,000 through Paytm before the examination, while ₹8,75,000 was decided to be given after the appointment," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.