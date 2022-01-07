Duty of every government to provide foolproof security to PM: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: As war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress escalated over the alleged breach in the security of prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Punjab, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said as the PM of the country is an institution it is the duty of every government to provide foolproof security and safeguard his dignity. Anything contrary to this should be unacceptable in our democracy,” Patnaik said in a Twitter post.

Union education minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Patnaik, saying this is how a democracy like in India should function. “We all can have differing ideologies, beliefs & opinions but that can be no ground to legitimise a breach in security for the Prime Minister. Appreciate Naveen Patnaikji for his concern for PM Modi’s security,” he tweeted.

Since yesterday, both the BJP and the Congress have engaged in a bitter war of words after PM Modi’s scheduled visit to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala and a programme in Ferozepur got cancelled as his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday. The union home ministry which described the incident as a major lapse in the security of PM has constituted a three-member committee to probe into it.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the Congress-led Punjab government over the alleged security breach, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi maintained that there were no lapses in the security as the road was blocked by some unarmed protesting farmers, who posed no threat to PM’s life.

Incidentally, the election road show of Modi in Bhubaneswar during the 2019 election campaign had its moment of scare when part of the road plunged to darkness following a power-cut. Though BJP did not complain of security lapse, its leaders alleged that the power-cut was the handiwork of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government which wanted the road show to flop.