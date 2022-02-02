Duty, policy tweaks aim to push manufacturing

The government tweaked tariffs on a wide range of imported goods such as wearable electronics and solar panels, announced or extended performance-linked incentives for manufacturing of renewable energy and 5G-related telecom equipment, and set aside a significant chunk of the defence budget for spends on domestic procurements in a slew of measures that will help boost manufacturing sectors.

The decisions were announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who while unveiling the Union Budget for the upcoming financial year called the decisions as a crucial point of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Key among these were what she described as customs duty rate calibrations – some by way of removing exemptions -- and phased manufacturing programmes for certain electronic component manufacturing.

“Removal of exemption on items which are or can be manufactured in India and providing concessional duties on raw material that go into manufacturing of intermediate products will go many a step forward in achieving our objective of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” she said, before outlining specific proposals that related to components like hearables and wearbles such as smart watches, bluetooth speakers, earbuds etc.

More than 350 customs exemptions are proposed to be gradually phased out including on certain agricultural products, chemicals, fabrics, medical devices and drugs and medicines for which sufficient domestic capacity exists. The administration is spearheading attempts to boost domestic manufacturing that will help create jobs after the economic impact of the pandemic lead to a spurt in unemployment.

Separately, Sitharaman also announced performance-linked incentives for the manufacturing of clean energy sector products like solar cells and “design-led” manufacturing of 5G telecommunications equipment.

Union power minister RK Singh on Tuesday said production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar cells and modules will aid the creation of 40-45 GW of additional solar equipment manufacturing capacity in the country. For this, the Budget proposed the funding under the PLI scheme for domestic solar cells and module manufacturing be increased to ₹24,000 crore from the existing ₹4,500 crore.

“This is a big scheme and aid to create production capacity of 40GW to 45GW of solar equipment here (in India), which ranges from polysilicon to modules,” Singh told reporters.

A fourth key boost to manufacturing was part of the defense budget, which was increased to ₹5.25 lakh crore for 2022-23 from last year’s allocation of ₹4.78 lakh crore, with a major push on ensuring self-reliance in manufacturing of military platforms.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh later described it as an “excellent move”, citing a proposal to set aside 25% of the defence R&D budget for start-ups and private entities in the financial year 2022-23.

Singh also welcomed Sitharaman’s announcement that 68 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget would be allocated towards procurement from domestic industry.

“The 68 percent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries,” Singh tweeted.

Experts said these measures will help the government’s Make in India initiatives. “The budget reinforces the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, specially in the fast growing electronics sector by rationalizing the Customs duty rates, to provide a graded rate structure till 2025-26, for facilitating domestic manufacturing of wearable and hearable devices and electronic smart meters,” said Bipin Sapra, partner at EY.

“Duty concessions to promote electronics manufacturing such as wearables, hearables, mobile phones parts including camera modules etc. is a significant step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help to promote electronics manufacturing,” said Josh Foulger, managing director, Bharat FIH Ltd, which is one of the PLI participants in the mobile manufacturing scheme.

The finance minister also announced a one-year extension to the customs duty exemption given to steel scrap last year, in an effort to provide relief to MSME secondary steel producers. Mint had reported this development as well, in its Budget coverage on December 27, 2021.

“Certain anti- dumping and CVD on stainless steel and coated steel flat products, bars of alloy steel and high-speed steel are being revoked in larger public interest considering prevailing high prices of metals,” Sitharaman added.

The import duty on steel currently is around 7.5% while aluminium attracts 10% basic customs duty, copper 5% duty and polymers 10%.

The government has also proposed to amend tariffs on umbrellas, solar cells, motor-spirit (petrol), high speed diesel, ATF, LNG, LPG, cotton fabrics, bed linen, articles for physical exercise. Electronic Vehicle (EV) kits will be eligible for duty benefits available to a CKD form of an EV, each individual component in the kit need not be in disassembled form and even if some components are missing in EV kit, the government has clarified.

“Changes in custom tariff rates, as expected, are in line with government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and will provide protection to domestic players, similarly blended fuel incentivised under excise may bring more clarity and uniformity in legislations, and may result in reduction in state or region-specific concessions,” Samir Kapadia, partner- indirect tax, Nangia Andersen India.