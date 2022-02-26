Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar assures Karnataka CM Bommai all help on Ukraine evacuation
EAM Jaishankar assures Karnataka CM Bommai all help on Ukraine evacuation

Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday assured Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai full cooperation and support from the government of India to evacuate people from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), led by its commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan, said in a statement that Bommai called Jaishankar and spoke regarding the stranded people from the state, most of whom are students.

According to the KSDMA, 347 people from the state are stranded in Ukraine.

The KSDMA also said the chief minister’s office, chief secretary P Ravi Kumar and the nodal officers were personally pursuing stranded cases with the MEA and Indian embassy in Kyiv.

The Embassy in Kyiv is open, fully operational and making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people/students from India and working on a mission mode to make alternative arrangement for safe evacuation, the KSDMA said.

“The state government had activated the State Emergency Operation Room with two 24x7 helpline numbers 080-1070 and 080-22253707 on 24th February. Further, an app/ portal has been developed in less than 12 hours to capture details of stranded students hailing from Karnataka. The information captured are being shared with Ministry of External Affairs on real-time basis,” the KSDMA said.

Saturday, February 26, 2022
