Earthquake measuring 2.6 on Richter scale hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Earthquake tremors measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology website.

The earthquake occurred at 3:35 am and was located 23 km west of Joshimmath and 5 km beneath the earth’s surface.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency under earth sciences ministry for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on 24X7 basis.

Earthquakes continue to shake up the fragile Himalayas. In August 2021, earthquake tremors measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Dehradun district. Last year on January 8, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was reported in Bageshwar district. On December 1, 2020, an earthquake hit Haridwar after a gap of 40 years. The earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was reported from the Haridwar region at 9:41 am. Experts pointed out that the source of the earthquake was due to stress release in the Himalayan Frontal Fault which is located in this area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February 2020, Bageshwar was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on Richter scale. On December 8, 2019 Joshimath area was hit by an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale. On November 12, 2019, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Pithoragarh district. In September 2019, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was reported from Chamoli district. In February 2017, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck at a depth of 16 km near Rudraprayag district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}