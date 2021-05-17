Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.
PTI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:32 AM IST
No casualty or damage to property was reported.(File Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

"There has been no damage or casualty," Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said.

On July 16 last year, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was recorded near Rajkot in Gujarat.

