Earthquakes of M3.0 to M4.9 increased between 2020 and 2024: Minister in Lok Sabha

Earthquakes of magnitudes 3.0 to 4.9 increased between 2020 and 2024 in comparison with 2015 to 2019, minister of state for earth sciences Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha. Representational image.

On March 12, responding to a question by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on whether earthquakes in India had risen during the period 2020-2024 in comparison to 2015-19, Singh said, “Earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 to 4.9 have increased from 2020 to 2024 compared to 2015-2019, indicating stress release and not allowing an accumulation of strain energy sufficiently for more number of earthquakes with magnitude beyond 5.0 and above, which are more or less similar in that during different durations.”

Banerjee also asked for details of earthquakes reported during the last ten years and whether it was due to changes in seismic zones activities reported during 2010.

The data provided by MoES shows earthquakes of M 3.0 to 3.9 increased from 1,224 in 2015-19 to 3,205 now. Earthquakes of M 3.9 to 4.9 increased from 1,663 from 2010-2014 to 2,203 between 2015 and 2019, and 2,408 between 2020 and 2024.

There is no change in seismic zones due to increased seismicity. As per the Bureau of Indian Standards, the seismic hazard zonation map of the country is grouped into four seismic zones: II, III, IV and V, Singh said. “Of these, Zone V is seismically the most prone region, while zone II is the least based on the distribution of peak ground acceleration,” he said.

“This classification helps us improve understanding of seismic risks and better prepare for potential earthquake-related hazards. This zoning system helps in providing more specific recommendations for building construction and land use planning in different regions, especially in areas prone to seismic activities,” he added.

Singh said the national seismic network was enhanced with the installation of more seismic stations and observatories. This enabled better detection and real-time reporting of seismic events across the country. Further, the government issued new building codes and construction guidelines based on detailed investigations under seismic microzonation of cities in India that focused on making structures more earthquake risk resistant to seismic activities, particularly in high-risk zones (IV and V) to moderate risk zones (II and III).