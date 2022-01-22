EC ban on physical rallies, roadshows to continue, relaxation for public meetings

As the country continues to grapple with a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission on Saturday extended its ban on political rallies and roadshows in the five election-bound states till January 31, while making exceptions for candidates contesting in the first and second phase of polls with a limit of 500 people being imposed on public meetings.

After speaking to the secretary, ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Commission has, however, decided to relax some of the guidelines for candidates who will be contesting in the first phase on February 10 and second phase to be held on February 14.

Now, candidates in Uttar Pradesh, which will vote in the first phase, will be allowed physical meetings in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people or 50% of the capacity of the ground, but only from January 28 to February 8.

“Since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 27, 2022, the Commission has decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from January 28, 2022 till February 8 2022 (excluding the silence period),” the statement said.

Similar relaxations have also been issued for the second phase of the polls, which will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14. The revised guidelines will be applicable for the second phase candidates from February 1, 2022 till February 12, 2022.

The election watchdog last week relaxed the norms a little and allowed indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 people or 50% capacity of the meeting hall or limits prescribed by the state disaster management authorities.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaign. Instead of 5 persons, now 10 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to-door campaign. “Commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual Covid-19 restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50% of the capacity or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser, in the poll going states subject to public convenience and no hindrance to smooth flow of traffic,” the statement added.

The decision grant leeway for public gatherings has been taken after the Commission consulted the health departments and other officials across the Centre and the states. “Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey accompanied by Secretary General and concerned Deputy Election Commissioners held a comprehensive review of the present situation with respect to status and projected trends of Covid-19 pandemic in the five poll going states,” EC said in a press statement.

“The Commission also reviewed vaccination status and action plan for expeditiously completing vaccination for 1st, 2nd and booster dose for eligible people amongst polling personnel. The Commission deliberated on relaxing restrictions for physical rallies in the wake of prevailing situation.”

It said fresh instructions on campaigning will be issued after a review once the extended ban ends.

Political parties, meanwhile, have been focusing on ramping up digital campaigns and events in keeping with the Commission’s guidelines. Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a door to door campaign in Uttar Pradesh, even as Congress’ candidates for Goa took a pledge and visited several temples in the state.

The government also increased the expenditure limit for candidates last month to provide room to spend on virtual campaigns during the pandemic. The limit was raised by the Law Ministry to ₹40 lakh in large states, up from the earlier ₹30.8 lakhs, in keeping with EC’s recommendations.

The elections for five assemblies will be held in seven phases from February 10. The results will be declared on March 10, the commission announced last week. It earlier placed restrictions of meetings till January 22.

Other containment measures include curbs on the number of vehicles accompanying a candidate for the submission of nomination, which will be restricted to two instead of five.

The Commission has allowed only 1,250 voters in each polling station instead of the usual 1,500. The number was capped at 1,000 for the previous two rounds of state elections. There will be mandatory sanitisation of polling stations and thermal checking of all those casting their vote. The commission is also running a pilot project to live-track overcrowding of voters at various poll booths to ensure safety norms are followed.

Covid-19 patients and those who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of polling under the supervision of health authorities, the commission said. Sector magistrates will coordinate this in their allocated polling stations and record of such electors shall be maintained by the presiding officer, it said.

All electoral offences will be brought to the fore and not just Covid-19-related offences. All violations will be dealt with by the chief secretary or the chief of the state disaster management authority of the concerned state, he added.

Last year, the commission courted controversy throughout the eight-phase West Bengal election, beginning with the prolonged duration of polls to not conceding to the Opposition’s demands to club the last three phases in view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. A police complaint was filed against the watchdog for culpable homicide by the wife of a Trinamool Congress candidate who died of Covid-19.