EC eases campaigning norms, allows poll rallies with riders

As Covid-19 infections continue to decline, the Election Commission of India on Sunday further relaxed norms for public meetings to allow political parties to hold rallies in designated open grounds and capped attendance at 30% of venue capacity, even as it extended the ban on road shows, processions and bike rallies.

The venues will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis. The attendence in public meetings was capped at 1,000 persons on February 1 by the election watchdog.

Five states will elect new assemblies in polls scheduled from February 10 to March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

“Restrictions regarding outdoor meeting/indoor meetings/rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending the indoor/outdoor meetings/rallies will be limited to maximum of 50 percent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 percent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by DEO (district election officer), as per requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

The number of persons allowed to attend indoor meetings will be decided by the state disaster management authorities as long as it does not exceed the limit set by the commission.

Special open grounds will be designated by district authorities and will be subject to compliance of all conditions set by the state authorities. “Allocation of these grounds will be given equitably by District Administration through e-Suvidha portal on first come first serve basis. Capacities of these grounds will be fixed by the District Administration well in advance and notify to all the parties,” the statement said.

Event venues are also required to have multiple entry and exit points, with enough personnel deployed to ensure proper sanitisation and use of masks.

The decision was taken after chief secretaries apprised the commission that there has been a “significant improvement in the prevailing Covid situation”, with the number cases reducing.

“Most of them have recommended to the Commission to consider for relaxation and allow increased number of persons in the indoor/outdoor campaign meetings,” the statement noted.

In a briefing on Saturday, the health secretary had brought to the commission’s notice that Covid-19 cases are fast receding in the country and the higher number of cases were being reported from states where elections are not being held. The poll-bound states are contributing a small proportion of the total reported cases, he had said.

Earlier restrictions that will continue include the maximum number of persons permitted to do door-to-door campaigning fixed at two and a ban on campaigning between 8 pm and 8 am.

