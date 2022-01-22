EC extends rally ban, but eases some curbs

New Delhi:

As the country grapples with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission of India on Saturday extended its ban on political rallies and road shows in the five election-bound states till January 31, while allowing exceptions for candidates contesting in the first two phases of the polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The election watchdog has decided to relax some of the guidelines for candidates who will be contesting in the first phase on February 10 and the second phase on February 14, after consulting the Union health secretary, and chief secretaries, chief electoral officers and health secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates in Uttar Pradesh, which will vote in the first phase, will now be allowed physical meetings in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people , but only from January 28 to February 8.

“Since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 27, 2022, Commission has decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA (state disaster management authority), whichever number is lesser, from January 28, 2022 till February 8, 2022 (excluding the silence period),” the commission said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similar relaxations have been issued for the second phase of the polls, which will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14. The revised guidelines will be applicable for the second phase candidates from February 1 till February 12.

Elections to the five states were announced on January 8, even as India was in the midst of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by the Omicron variant that is highly infectious, but causes milder symptoms and results in fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

According to the HT dashboard, the seven-day average of cases has risen from 14,418 on January 1 to 302,981 on January 22, although early hotspots such as Delhi and Mumbai are beginning to see a dip in cases. According to a HT dashboard on hospitalisations across 13 states and Union territories, 86.5% of Covid-19 bed capacity in hospitals remains unoccupied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While announcing the elections, the election commission barred rallies from January 8 till January 15, and then extended the ban by a week till January 22.

Last week, it relaxed the norms and allowed indoor meetings of a maximum 300 people, or 50% capacity of the meeting hall, or limits prescribed by state disaster management authorities.

Political parties, meanwhile, have been focusing on ramping up digital campaigns and events in keeping with the commission’s guidelines. Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday took part in a doorstep campaign in Uttar Pradesh, even as Congress’ candidates for Goa took a pledge and visited several temples in the state.

On Saturday, the commission also relaxed restrictions on door-to-door campaigns. Instead of five persons, now 10 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual COVID restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50% of the capacity or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser, in the poll going States subject to public convenience and no hindrance to smooth flow of traffic,” it said in the statement.

The decision came after an extensive review. “Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey accompanied by Secretary General and concerned Deputy Election Commissioners held a comprehensive review of the present situation with respect to status and projected trends of Covid-19 pandemic in the five poll going states,” the statement said.

“Commission also reviewed Vaccination status and action plan for expeditiously completing vaccination for 1st, 2nd and booster dose for eligible persons amongst polling personnel. Commission deliberated on relaxing restrictions for physical rallies in the wake of prevailing situation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said fresh instructions on campaigning will be issued after a review on January 31.

In view of the restrictions, the government last month increased the expenditure limit for candidates to facilitate larger spending on virtual campaigns during the pandemic. The limit was raised by the law ministry to ₹40 lakh in large states, up from the earlier ₹30.8 lakh, in keeping with the poll body’s recommendations.

The elections for five assemblies will be held in seven phases from February 10. The results will be declared on March 10, the commission announced last week.

Other containment measures include curbs on the number of vehicles accompanying a candidate for the submission of nomination, which will be restricted to two instead of five.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Commission has allowed only 1,250 voters in each polling station instead of the usual 1,500. The number was capped at 1,000 for the previous two rounds of state elections. There will be mandatory sanitisation of polling stations and thermal checking of all those casting their vote. The commission is also running a pilot project to live-track overcrowding of voters at various poll booths to ensure safety norms are followed.

Covid patients and those who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of polling under the supervision of health authorities, the commission said. Sector magistrates will coordinate this in their allocated polling stations and record of such electors shall be maintained by the presiding officer, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All electoral offences will be brought to the fore and not just Covid-related offences. All violations will be dealt with by the chief secretary or the chief of the state disaster management authority of the concerned state.

Last year, the commission courted controversy throughout the eight-phase West Bengal election, beginning with the prolonged duration of polls to not conceding to the opposition’s demands to club the last three phases in view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. A police complaint was filed against the watchdog for culpable homicide by the wife of a Trinamool Congress candidate, who died of Covid-19.