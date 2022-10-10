EC grants new names to both Sena factions

The Election Commission on Monday allotted names to the two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, while asking the Shinde camp to submit new options for a poll symbol by Tuesday.

In an order on the dispute in the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission allotted “ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray” as the party name for the Thackeray faction and “Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena” (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena) as the name for the Shinde group of the party.

The Thackeray faction of the Sena was allotted the “flaming torch” (mashaal) symbol, one of the three symbols it submitted. The commission rejected “Trishul” (trident), sought by both Thackeray and Shinde, and “Gada” (mace), one of Shinde’s picks, as election symbols, citing their religious connotation. It said that the “Rising Sun” election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

With all three proposed symbols of the Shinde faction being rejected, the group has been asked by the poll panel to submit three new suggestions by Tuesday.

In its orders to both factions on Monday, the Election Commission said that the name “Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray) cannot be allotted” as it was the first preference of both the groups. The commission accepted the second choices for names of both the outfits.

The order came hours after former Maharashtra chief minister Thackeray moved the Delhi high court against EC’s order freezing the Shiv Sena name and “bow and arrow” symbol ahead of the November 3 Andheri East bypoll.

In his petition, Thackeray said EC’s October 8 interim order was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties and giving them an opportunity to present evidence.

“It has been the established past practice of Respondent No 1 (ECI), which is a quasi-judicial body, that any order freezing the election symbol during pendency of a petition is passed only after hearing the factions/parties before it,” the petition said.

The commission, during pendency of the dispute between the two factions about majority support in the Sena’s legislative and organisation wings, asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also three free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

While Shinde has the support of the 39 of the party’s MLAs and 12 of 19 Lok Sabha MPs, Thackeray has the loyalty of all 12 MLCs and three Rajya Sabha MPs.

EC’s interim order on Saturday came on a plea by the Shinde faction seeking allotment of the “bow and arrow” symbol in view of the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

On Monday, the commission also took strong exception to allocation of symbols with religious connotations.

Both outfits had picked “trishul” (trident) as their first choice for the party symbol.

Rejecting the option, the EC said: “‘Trishul’ symbol is denied as it has religious connotations and found to be in violation of 4th Syb Para of Para 10(B)(A)(iv) of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.”

It also pointed out that the “Rising Sun” election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Allotting the flaming torch symbol to the Thackeray faction, the EC order said: “The symbol is not in the list of free symbols. It was an erstwhile reserved symbol of ‘Samata Party’ which was derecognised as a state party in 2004... the commission has decided to declare the ‘Flaming Torch’ to be a free symbol and allots it as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate, if any, set up by your group in the current by-elections.”

Shiv Sena was quick to react to the EC’s decision. “We will take the name and new symbol of the party to the people. I am sure we will win the coming elections,” former minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said. “Mashal (flaming torch) is not a new symbol for us. We have also used it in the past,” he said.

The Shinde faction, meanwhile, has been asked to submit a list of fresh symbol options by Tuesday. EC rejected its “Gada” (mace) symbol option “as it has religious connotations”, and because the symbol “is not in the list of free symbols”.

“We have always taken the stand that this is the party of Balasaheb. I am happy to get this name. We thank the ECI,” CM Shinde said. “We have the majority in the legislative as well as the organisational wing. As such, the bow and arrow symbol should be given to us. The ECI should consider the merit in our demand.”

EC has allowed the factions to use the new symbols in the upcoming Andheri East bypoll, until a final decision in the dispute is reached.

The Supreme Court on September 27 cleared the decks for the Election Commission to decide on Shinde’s petition staking claim to the “real” Shiv Sena and the party symbol, as it dismissed a plea by the Thackeray camp to restrain the poll body.

The allocation of new symbols and party names is likely to lead a body blow to the Shiv Sena in the Andheri East bypoll, and also in the elections to local bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, due later this year or in early 2023. These elections are a litmus test for both the Shiv Sena and the Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine.

While the Shiv Sena has not split formally, the faction led by Shinde has claimed that it is the “real” Shiv Sena. The Shinde camp’s rebellion forced Thackeray to resign as the Maharashtra CM on June 29. A day later, Shinde took over the post and proved majority on the floor of the House with the support of the BJP.

With inputs from Dhaval Kulkarni and Surendra P Gangan