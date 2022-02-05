EC places special observers in 63 ‘expenditure-sensitive’ seats in poll-bound states

New Delhi:

Fearing the misuse of funds to win polls, the Election Commission of India has placed special observers in 63 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur that are headed to polls from February 10.

While there were no expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Goa, Uttar Pradesh had the highest at 33 from a total of 403 seats, HT learns.

This is followed by Punjab, wherein 17 of 117 constituencies have been earmarked as critical. In Uttarakhand, of the 70, seven have been flagged, while in Manipur, of the 60 seats, six have been placed under observation, HT learns.

The exercise to prevent the use of money power is carried by the watchdog ahead of all polls to minimize voter manipulation using cash, liquor, drugs or any other freebies. Special observers are appointed to ensure strict vigil.

So far, the highest number of seizures have taken place in Punjab, where freebies worth ₹322 crore have been recovered. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh at ₹109 crore, Manipur ₹81.66 crore, Goa ₹11.33 crore and Uttarakhand ₹10 crore.

Overall, the commission has confiscated items worth ₹535 crore from the poll-bound states.

Elections to five state assemblies will be held in seven phases from February 10, and votes will be counted on March 10.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission of has extended the ban on road shows, processions and rallies till February 11, but has allowed for some relaxation regarding public meetings for those contesting elections in the first and second phases.

Till January 31, 25,365 complaints were registered on cVIGIL, the commission’s app to track campaigning violations, out of which 22,257, or 88%, were found to be correct, HT learns.

Between January 9 and 30, more than 23,500 police complaints related to the polls have been filed across these five states. Close to 17,000 were filed in cases of violations under the excise and narcotics laws, which accounts for almost 70% of the total cases.

More than 260 police complaints have been filed in cases alleging violation of Covid-19 safety norms, while around 650 compalints relate to violation of the model code of conduct and a little over than 4,600 pertaining to various sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.