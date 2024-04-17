EC revokes decision to stop Bhadrachalam Sita Rama Kalyanam event’s live telecast

The Election Commission on Tuesday revoked its decision disallowing live telecast of the Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the occasion of Ram Navami. HT Image

The development came after a row erupted over the EC order which the poll body had issued on the pretext of enforcement of model code of conduct.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The EC later permitted the live telecast of the event subject to the provisions of the poll code.

The decision of the ECI came to light on Monday when state endowments minister Konda Surekha wrote a letter to chief electoral officer Vikas Raj requesting permission for the live telecast of the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita from Bhadrachalam temple.

She pointed out that the ECI had written to the state government on April 4 rejecting permission for the live telecast of the event, which is viewed by millions of people across the state and country on television sets.

The telecast is done by the state information and public relations department under the auspices of Bhadrachalam temple trust board.

Several television channels, including the Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams air the programme live.

Surekha said the the celestial wedding celebrations at the 17th century Bhadrachalam temple had a great sentimental value and had become a part of the devotional fabric of the society for the last four decades.

“It would be watched on television by millions of people who wouldn’t be able to come to Bhadrachalam personally,” she said.

State Congress Committee spokesperson G Niranjan wondered how the live telecast of the Sita Rama Kalyanam comes under model code of conduct, as it did not involve any political leader, including chief minister A Revanth Reddy or the endowments minister.

“It has been a custom that the chief minister represents the state government at the Bhadrachalam temple to present silk clothes and pearls to the deity during the Ram Navami celebrations every year. But this time, none of them will be attending the event due to the model code of conduct for the general elections. So, where does the violation of MCC happen?” he asked.

Bharatiya Janata Party, too, strongly objected to the ECI’s decision to stop live telecast of the Ram Navami celebrations at Bhadrachalam temple.

“I understand the celebrations at Sri Baala Ram temple at Ayodhya are being telecast live on Wednesday for the first time after the consecration of the temple. So, why can’t the telecast be done in Bhadrachalam temple?” BJP official spokesman N V Subhash said.

The issue was discussed at the BJP state executive meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A delegation of the BJP leaders later represented to the CEC, asking him to reconsider the decision to stop live telecast of the Bhadrachalam event.

“It is unfortunate that the ECI has disallowed live telecast of Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam on Sri Rama Navami day, which is watched by millions of viewers on television sets. Never in the last four decades, such a decision was taken, though elections were held during this period,” BJP parliamentary board member and MP Dr K Laxman said.

He demanded that the Congress government put in extra efforts to prevail upon the ECI to give permission for the live telecast of the celebrations at Bhadrachalam.

Despite repeated calls and text messages, chief electoral officer Vikas Raj did not respond.