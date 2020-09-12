e-paper
EC sets up panel to look into technologies that enable remote voting

EC sets up panel to look into technologies that enable remote voting

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:15 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
         

New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up a four-member panel to assess technologies to enable remote voting, people familiar with the matter said.

The panel, which has members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhilai, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras and the National Informatics Centre, will soon present a concept to the ECI to enable a two-way transfer of vote and ballot.

The panel was set up four months ago, said Rajat Moona, director IIT-Bhilai. “The tech advisory group is exploring a spectrum of options, including blockchain technology, to enable remote voting,” said Moona. “We are hoping to demonstrate a prototype in the next two months, then the commission will take a call,” he added.

However, there are many concerns yet to be addressed, one of the people cited above said. “The remote voting exercise is not only for academic purposes. The machines will have to have flexibility and will have to ensure privacy and security of the vote,” the person added.

The panel is advising the ECI’s IT division on various aspects such as electoral rolls and storing data, as the dependence on technology in the conduct of elections increases, the person said.

Currently, postal ballots are meant only for service voters such as army personnel who cannot return to vote. The panel will also consult parties, as and when a concept enabling remote voting is found.

“The question of remote voting came up when we talked about whether postal ballots can have a two-way transfer system,” said Moona.

