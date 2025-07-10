ECI ‘fact checks’ RJD MP Jha’s post on electoral roll

Facing the heat from various Opposition parties over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a direct counter-offensive on social media using the hashtag #ECIFactCheck, labelling posts of several opposition leaders and parties as “misleading”. Manoj Kumar Jha

Since its first fact check post on Monday night, ECI’s official X handle has so far challenged at least 10 posts on ongoing SIR exercise by political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, party lawmaker Manoj Kumar Jha, and TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, as well as political activist Yogendra Yadav.

On Wednesday, RJD lawmaker Jha posted on X what he claimed was an ECI letter confirming a meeting scheduled for July 10 regarding the Bihar revision, accusing the commission of reneging after initial agreement. “Dear EC ji, is this not your own letter? When we pointed out the time after noon on July 10, your people, after initially agreeing, are now refusing to meet,” Jha said in a post in Hindi on X. “I, a humble citizen, urge you not to act at the behest of any political party but to fulfil your duty under Section 324. Will you do so?”

ECI swiftly labelled Jha’s assertions as “misleading” in its “fact-check” response, claiming it had received “no communication” requesting the meeting from either RJD president Lalu Prasad or his authorised representative Tejashwi Yadav. “Manoj Jha has not been authorised by President of RJD to communicate with ECI vide their letter dated April 03, 2025,” ECI replied.

Senior ECI officials defended the initiative, claiming a surge of alleged misinformation from the opposition regarding the SIR. “The idea behind the fact check was that we could see a lot of misinformation being spread by the opposition on SIR but EC had no way to put it out on social media that these claims are false,” one senior official said. “So, we started the fact check based on three things — the law, the constitution, and the truth.”

Meanwhile, the poll body in a press note on Wednesday provided an update on the SIR figures. It said that nearly 57.48% enumeration forms have been collected and 98% forms have been distributed.