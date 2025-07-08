ECI will debunk false claims around roll revision on X: CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will actively counter “false claims” and “misleading” information circulating about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar through fact-checks on its official social media handle, chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday. CEC Gyanesh Kumar (X)

The move comes amid escalating criticism from opposition parties alleging irregularities, including the deliberate exclusion of voters, and confusion surrounding deadlines and documentation in the SIR process. The Supreme Court has also agreed to hear pleas challenging the SIR on July 10.

CEC Kumar said the initiative is essential to prevent public panic. “There is a need to run a Fact Check to counter false claims made against SIR so that the people do not panic, it will run on the official social media page of the Election Commission,” Kumar said. The fact-checks will specifically target claims made by individuals, opposition parties, and media reports related to the Bihar SIR.

The ECI, through its official account on X, announced: “Many misleading news articles/posts relating to ECI are being circulated on social media. Setting the record straight with facts is crucial to strengthen the democratic process on ground. ECI will respond to such misleadings posts.” This effort mirrors the ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ used by the commission during the 2024 general elections.

Simultaneously, the ECI gave a progress update on the SIR as of 6pm on Monday. “2.88 crore (36.47%) Enumeration Forms have been collected from Bihar’s 7.90 crore enrolled electors (as per the June 24, 2025 roll). A substantial 1.18 crore forms were gathered in the last 24 hours,” said the official release. Only 11.26% of the collected forms have been uploaded to the EC’s internal system (ECINET) so far. With 18 days remaining until the submission deadline, the ECI stressed that the draft electoral rolls, due for publication on August 1, 2025, will include only those voters whose forms are received by the deadline.

Kumar added,“All the 77,000 BLOs (booth level officers) and 4 lakh volunteers as well as 1.5 Lakh BLAs (booth level agents) appointed by all political parties are working actively as per the orders of SIR dated 24.6.2025.”

An ECI official, familiar with the matter, questioned the opposition’s stance given the reported field activity: “When there is no confusion in the field and the work is smoothly progressing as per SIR orders 24.6.2025, it is not clear as to why are some senior political leaders are trying to create confusion again and again.”