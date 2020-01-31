Economic Survey 2020 Live Updates: President to address Budget session shortly

The government will today release the Economic Survey for 2020-21 just a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget.

The Economic Survey is prepared by a panel headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

The report will be tabled in both houses of the Parliament and will be followed by a press conference to discuss the way forward for the Indian economy.

The Economic Survey, which is an annual document of the finance ministry, reviews economic progress and issues over the past one year and essentially details the performance of major developmental schemes introduced by the government. It also highlights the performance of important government policies and their impact.