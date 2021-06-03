ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh over fertiliser scam case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with the money laundering probe related to an alleged fertilisers scam, officials said on Thursday.

Singh is a partner in Jyoti Group, which came under the scanner last month when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against IFFCO chairman U S Awasthi, former MD of Indian Potash Limited Parvinder Singh Gahlaut and their sons for alleged contortion in import of fertilisers and claiming subsidies via a web of companies.

The businessman-MP has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to the officials.

Singh along with Rajiv Saxena, a chartered accountant, who was probed in the AgustaWestland scam, is one of the accused in the FIR filed by the CBI on May 17.

Awasthi, Gahlaut and others named in the case of subsidy fraud are accused of importing fertilisers at inflated prices from several overseas suppliers and siphoning off the commissions out of India through their family members and other private persons named in the case.

“IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have been importing huge quantities of fertilisers running into several thousands of MTs and raw materials for fertilisers from various foreign suppliers. It has been stated that the fertilizers are supplied to the farmers in India and the Government of India has been providing subsidies on fertilisers to facilitate supply of fertilisers to the farmers at reasonable rates," CBI said in a statement on May 19.

The FIR stated that Awasthi opened M/s. Kisan International Trading for exchange of illegal commissions in import of raw material and fertilisers, manipulation of sales data of fertilisers for claiming higher subsidies. The persons named in the case are alleged to be involved in the criminal conspiracy for seven years from 2007 to 2014, and had cheated IFFCO, IPL, a company owned by IFFCO, general shareholders and the government by fraudulently importing fertilisers at inflated rates and claiming subsidies, as per the CBI FIR.

The government of India offers subsidies on imported fertilisers based on their prices to provide the farmers with fertilizers at an affordable rate.

“It was also alleged that in order to cheat the Govt. of India by claiming higher subsidy, these officials of IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have been importing fertilizers and raw materials through M/s. Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other middlemen at highly inflated rates covering the commission meant for the accused including then MD of IFFCO & then MD of Indian Potash Ltd, which was paid/transferred by the Overseas Suppliers to the accused officials through sham transactions involving the said accused,” CBI added.

ED registered a money laundering probe in the matter.