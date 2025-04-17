Guwahati, The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth ₹7.33 crore of a suspended Assam Civil Services officer under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case, an official statement said. ED attaches properties worth ₹ 7.33 crore of suspended ACS officer

The suspended officer Sukanya Bora was last posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Kamrup district. She was arrested in January 2024 by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell for alleged accumulation of properties disproportionate to her earnings in the names of family members and relatives.

She was granted bail in April 2024 but she is still under suspension.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell against Bora under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income, according to a statement issued by the ED.

The ED has attached both movable and immovable properties to the tune of ₹7.33 crore.

The chargesheet filed by the CM's Special Vigilance cell stated that during the period from March 2017 to February 2023, Bora possessed assets to the tune of ₹8.14 crore which is disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Financial investigations by ED revealed that cash amounting to ₹98.66 lakh was deposited in the bank accounts of Bora and her parents, who did not have corresponding incomes, according to the statement.

She purchased three properties in the form of land in the name of her parents and close relatives wherein a cash amount of ₹3.25 crore was paid apart from payments generated from Proceeds of Crime into the bank accounts.

The POC was ''layered in this case wherein the property purchased in the name of a close relative was transferred to her father without any corresponding consideration and one of the properties was transferred to her by her father by way of a gift deed'', according to the statement.

Besides, approximately ₹65.54 lakh was found in her bank account.

Further investigations into the case were under progress, the statement added.

The 1,133-page charge sheet filed by the CM Special Vigilance Cell said that she had amassed properties worth 786 per cent more than her known income.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.